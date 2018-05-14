1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO XIUMIN & BTS JUNGKOOK's Reaction to ROSÉ's Performance♥

중앙일보

입력

Photo from 2016 SAF Screenshot

Photo from 2016 SAF Screenshot

IU was not the only one who captured BTS Jungkook's heart. Jungkook's mesmerized face at BLACKPINK Rosé's stage has been spotted by fans. EXO's Xiumin who was next to Jungkook also fell deeply into her performance, as if he was captivated by Rosé's voice.

"I'm still waiting for a man who looks at me the way Jungkook looks at Rose···" wrote a fan

On one of the stages of 2016 SBS Awards Festival(SAF), Chanyeol of EXO, Jihyo of TWICE, Rosé of BLACKPINK and the acoustic duo 10cm, made a collaboration performance.

Photo from 2016 SAF Screenshot

Photo from 2016 SAF Screenshot

On this stage, Rosé performed BLACKPINK's hit song Whistle to an acoustic guitar accompaniment. As soon as Rosé started singing, the stage was instantly filled with her mystic and mellow voice and Jungkook could not take his eyes off from the stage, with his mouth wide open.

His fans who spotted this scene wrote comments such as, "This is the face I made when I fell in love at first sight", "I am still looking for a guy to look at me like that".

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

EXO's Xiumin and Chen also could not hide their dazzled faces. Xiumin was even caught by SBS's live broadcasting camera, while he was singing along to Rose's voice with a blissful smile on his face.

It's been told that Jungkook is a fan of YG artists' music style. Fans are assuming that that's why he was more impressed at Rosé's performance.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT