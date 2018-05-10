1 읽는 중

Ending Speech of GOT7 BAMBAM at Concert Brought Tears to Fans With His Sincerity

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

GOT7 BamBam burst into tears at the concert.

Aww.. I can see how he feels about his fans (ahgase)

On May 6, the last day of ‘2018 WORLD TOUR ‘EYE ON YOU’ Seoul Concert, each member had times to wrap up the stage and share their thoughts with fans.

BamBam, who received the baton from Jinyoung started to shed tears in the middle of having his ending speech.

He said, "It's already been 5 years. It went fast. You guys always thanked us but actually, we should be more thankful to you."

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"We started with nothing. One day, it just ran across my mind 'when did all this happen?' And I realized it's all because of you guys. We perform happily, work in a great environment, and get loved by loads and loads of fans. Without your existence, we couldn't have come this far. I truly appreciate your love."

He continued to deliver his sincere thoughts, "This is my first time crying. I did not expect these much people to love us. So, please don't neglect yourselves over us. It breaks my heart to see my fans clicking our videos at night when we're all sleeping comfortably. I really felt sorry and thankful. We've received things that we couldn't ever without your presence. I wish you guys live in such environment. We wish to pay you guys back later in any ways we could. Thanks for walking with us."

"There's one thing we can do for you. We will try hardest to become a long-lasting group, performing at the utmost, leaving no regrets. We will be good singers to you guys. We'll never let you down for loving us. Thank you."

After releasing the 8th mini album Eyes On You on March, GOT7 has been actively promoting a title song Look. Starting from Seoul, they'll be holding a world tour ‘2018 WORLD TOUR ‘EYE ON YOU’ in 17 countries including Bankok, Makao, Berlin, Paris, Taipei, Jakarta, Toronto, LA, Huston, New York, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Singapore, and Hong Kong up until upcoming August.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

