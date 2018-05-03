1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Recent State of Former Girl Group Member Who Blackmailed LEE BYUNG HUN

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BH Ent&Instagram

Photo from BH Ent&Instagram

Dahee, a former member of girl group GLAM who was imprisoned for blackmailing actor Lee Byung Hun, became a BJ(Broadcasting Jockey) on AfreecaTV. GLAM was a girl group presented by BigHit Entertainment a year before BTS's debut.

Will she succeed as a BJ?

On May 1, Dahee started her personal broadcast by the name Kim Si Won.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

She uploaded pictures of her BJ activity on Instagram and wrote "I begin my first broadcast after many thoughts and worries. Please send me some attention and support."

On her first live-video, she said, "I'm starting the broadcast because I desperately wanted to sing and I got courage from people around me."

Dahee, Photo from Instagram

Dahee, Photo from Instagram

In 2015, Dahee was sentenced to a year in prison with two years of probation for the charge of blackmailing Lee Byung Hun. She first asked for financial help to Lee but as her request was refused, she blackmailed him that she's going to upload videos containing obscene jokes on the Internet.

After this incident, the group Dahee was in, GLAM disbanded. BigHit Entertainment which was one of the co-agencies of the group had explained that "Following members' request, we decided to disband the team, and also terminate the exclusive contracts. We judged that it would be difficult to maintain the team due to a member's involvement in a disgraceful incident."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT