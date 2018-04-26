1 읽는 중

"BLACKPINK, Comeback Imminent" Announced by Yang Hyun-Suk of YG

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG

Photo from YG

The Representative of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-Suk officially announced BLACKPINK's comeback.

Will BLACKPINK set another record with their forthcoming album?

On April 24, Yang Hyun-Suk posted a short clip of on his Instagram with a hashtag "BLACKPINK, Comeback Imminent, BLACKPINK will take over until the end of this year."

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Posted video was the time when BLACKPINK visited Thailand. Local fans have gathered in an airport, greeting BLACKPINK with hearty cheers.

BLACKPINK recently completed recording the new album and their comeback countdown has begun. All of their 5 music videos released after the debut recorded hundred millions of hits, constantly getting loved by the audiences. And they've also set another record by exceeding 300 million hits of their debut song music video Boombayah on April 9.

Photo from YG

Photo from YG

10 months have passed since the release of As If It's Your Last, and there is much attention toward their forthcoming comeback.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

