A Terrible Thing Occurred To a Top Korean Actress' Body

Actress Han Ye-seul became a victim of medical malpractice in a surgery done to get a lipoma removed. Lipoma is a tumor which is situated under fatty tissue and which commonly occurs around shoulders, back, arms and thighs.

On April 20, Han Ye-seul posted a picture of the affected area on her Instagram. She wrote, "I became a victim of medical malpractice during a lipoma removal procedure. It's been over two weeks since the surgery but the hospital says nothing about compensation and being treated every day, my heart breaks down endlessly. I don't think any kind of compensation can make up for this, to be honest."

The hospital that executed the surgery, Gangnam Cha hospital, admitted their malpractice and apologized saying, "In the process of using a heated tool to remove the lipoma, a burn has occurred on the skin. We are providing support through plastic surgery for full recovery. After treatment is completed, we will compensate for the remaining damage."

The actress received a lipoma removal surgery on April 2 at Cha Medical Center in Gangnam. In order to minimize the exposure of scar, the doctor cut the skin near the area brassier goes over. But a burn occurred while the lipoma was being removed with a heated tool. Cha hospital said, "We performed a stitching surgery right away but there were some skin parts that wouldn't stitch up. So we moved to a burn specialist hospital to ask for treatment."

On April 23, Han Ye-seul uploaded an additional photo showing a shocking state of the wound, with all the tissues below skin being revealed."This is a photo taken today. My heart is really sinking," she wrote.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

