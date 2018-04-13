EXO Fans Prepared the Best Birthday Surprise for SEHUN

Sehun of EXO turned 25 on April 12, and this EXO star is receiving no shortage of birthday surprises from his fans around the world.

Can you believe what EXO-L's did for Sehun's birthday?

A happy birthday message dedicated to him was published as a full-page ad on The New York Times.

Fans held surprise birthday events in some of the most iconic landmarks around the world including the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, the Global Harbor in Shanghai, and the COEX Mall in Seoul.

On his birthday, drones floated in the sky and happy birthday ads covered the city of Seoul in the subway, on the buses, at coffee shops, at the movie theaters, and at the airport.

Korean and Chinese fans also donated in Sehun's name in honor of his birthday to foundations such as Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation and animal shelters.

Sehun found time to express his gratitude to his fans via a minute and 44 seconds long live-stream on Instagram.

"I am so grateful that so many have wished me a happy birthday. I'm on the set filming 'Dockgo Rewind,' which makes me unable to post any photos," he said.

Sehun seemed most impressed with the donations made by his fans. "I saw that you have donated to some important causes, which I'm so thankful for. I think it's so very nice of you," he said.

The 21-year-old K-pop star has kicked off a successful acting career, cast as the lead role of Kang Hyuk for the web film 'Dockgo Rewind.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

