1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO Fans Prepared the Best Birthday Surprise for SEHUN

중앙일보

입력

Sehun of EXO turned 25 on April 12, and this EXO star is receiving no shortage of birthday surprises from his fans around the world.

Can you believe what EXO-L's did for Sehun's birthday?

A happy birthday message dedicated to him was published as a full-page ad on The New York Times.

Fans held surprise birthday events in some of the most iconic landmarks around the world including the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, the Global Harbor in Shanghai, and the COEX Mall in Seoul.

On his birthday, drones floated in the sky and happy birthday ads covered the city of Seoul in the subway, on the buses, at coffee shops, at the movie theaters, and at the airport.

Korean and Chinese fans also donated in Sehun's name in honor of his birthday to foundations such as Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation and animal shelters.

Sehun found time to express his gratitude to his fans via a minute and 44 seconds long live-stream on Instagram.

"I am so grateful that so many have wished me a happy birthday. I'm on the set filming 'Dockgo Rewind,' which makes me unable to post any photos," he said.

Sehun seemed most impressed with the donations made by his fans. "I saw that you have donated to some important causes, which I'm so thankful for. I think it's so very nice of you," he said.

The 21-year-old K-pop star has kicked off a successful acting career, cast as the lead role of Kang Hyuk for the web film 'Dockgo Rewind.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT