EXO-CBX Kicking Off the New Album 'BLOOMING DAYS' on M COUNTDOWN

Xiumin, Chen, and Baekhyun of EXO are back with a new mini album.

Tune in today for the trio's much-awaited comeback.

The sub-unit of EXO, composed of the group's three vocalists, will be kicking off the launch of their new album on Mnet's M COUNTDOWN on April 12.

The entire track of EXO-CBX's second album 'Blooming Days' was released on April 10. The lyrics to the album's title track 'Blooming Day' tells the sweet confession of love. 'EXO-CBX's Blooming Day' Showcase Stage was live-streamed on V LIVE on the same day.

"It's been a year and a half since our last album. We've all worked hard for it. The title track has an homme-fatale kind of vibe," the CBX members explained.

The EXO trio also answered questions from fans.

"The moment I listened to 'Blooming Day,' I thought it was just perfect for a title track," said Baekhyun of the new album. "We chose the title track for this album after much deliberation since it's already spring and all," added Chen.

This particular live-stream was greeted by over 100M likes from EXO fans.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com