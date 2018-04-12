What Happened to LG after BTS Started Modeling for Them

A South Korean electronics giant is attracting a crazy amount of social media attention like it has never seen.

Anything related to BTS becomes an instant internet sensation.

On April 3, LG Electronics announced that BTS will be the new models for the company's newest smartphone, the G7.

According to a representative at LG Electronics, the electronic company's social media accounts are being bombarded with a deluge of online attention ever since the news broke out that BTS will be representing the brand.

In less than a day after the news, the company's tweet announcing the news of BTS' modeling for the band has been retweeted 41,491 times and liked 71,173 times, which is a huge spike from the usual response to its Twitter activities.

The respondents vary in nationalities as well, from Japanese to Italian to Spanish.

International BTS fans are expressing their enthusiasm for the brand's involvement with the band in several different languages.

Searching LG Electronics on Naver, South Korea's biggest search engine, now brings up 'BTS' as a related search term.

LG Electronics explains that all this flurry of online attention is highly unusual for the brand.

As the reason for appointing BTS as their new models, LG Electronics explained that "BTS is the total package. They're one of the world's best pop stars in the world."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

