BTS' Japanese album 'Face Yourself' Tops iTunes Charts in 49 Countries

BTS' 3rd Japanese album 'Face Yourself' released on April 4 is topping charts everywhere.

'Face Yourself' has topped the iTunes albums charts in 49 countries around the world as of April 4 KST, landing on No. 3 on the American chart.

One of the album's tracks 'Don't Leave Me' has also topped the Song Charts in 35 different countries.

The album includes the soundtrack for the Japanese TV series Signal which garnered a lot of positive reviews in Japan.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

