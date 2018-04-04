WATCH: BTS Shares Their Goals & Dreams Before the Year-long Concert Tour

The first episode of the BTS documentary "BTS: Burn the Stage" broadcast on YouTube shows BTS members sharing their goals and dreams prior to their year-long concert tour.

"What matters to BTS the most isn't Billboard rankings, it's…"

RM

We'd like to share our energy with you for two hours. We want to show you everything we've prepared.

SUGA

I'm curious to see how I would have changed when this year-long concert tour is over. It might be tough some days but I want to take my time and grow.

JIN

We're heading toward a new dream and I want to go together. That's my dream - to be together with these guys. Holding huge concerts and topping the Billboard would be nice, but my dream is to do the music that we like with my bandmates.

J-HOPE

I'd like this to be an opportunity for me to find out more about myself. I hope I'd be able to show what I've got.

JIMIN

I want to show the fans how we're really like, apart from what they see on TV. Fans are precious to me but the BTS members really keep me going. They're the reason I'm here.

V

I want to improve and get better even if just a little bit. Also, I hope none of us gets injured.

JUNGKOOK

I always have goals but I never follow through. I'd like to be the kind of person who keeps my word.

It's evident that what matters to BTS the most isn't "Billboard rankings" - it's the fans, the members, and music.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

