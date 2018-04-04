1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BTS Shares Their Goals & Dreams Before the Year-long Concert Tour

중앙일보

입력

The first episode of the BTS documentary "BTS: Burn the Stage" broadcast on YouTube shows BTS members sharing their goals and dreams prior to their year-long concert tour.

"What matters to BTS the most isn't Billboard rankings, it's…"

RM

We'd like to share our energy with you for two hours. We want to show you everything we've prepared.

SUGA 

I'm curious to see how I would have changed when this year-long concert tour is over. It might be tough some days but I want to take my time and grow.

JIN

We're heading toward a new dream and I want to go together. That's my dream - to be together with these guys. Holding huge concerts and topping the Billboard would be nice, but my dream is to do the music that we like with my bandmates.

J-HOPE

I'd like this to be an opportunity for me to find out more about myself. I hope I'd be able to show what I've got.

JIMIN

I want to show the fans how we're really like, apart from what they see on TV. Fans are precious to me but the BTS members really keep me going. They're the reason I'm here.

V

I want to improve and get better even if just a little bit. Also, I hope none of us gets injured. 

JUNGKOOK

I always have goals but I never follow through. I'd like to be the kind of person who keeps my word.

It's evident that what matters to BTS the most isn't "Billboard rankings" - it's the fans, the members, and music.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT