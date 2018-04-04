JUNGKOOK's Confession: "What gives me the hardest time is…"

Jungkook, the youngest of BTS, is considered as the ranking no. 1 among BTS.
The sweetest maknae anyone could ever ask for.
What do you think gives Jungkook the hardest time?
The youngest dancer-vocalist once said that he's "OK with being busy." However, if there is one thing that he can't bear, it's to see his bandmates have a hard time.
"When Jungkook made his first solo single about us, I was so touched," said RM.
Jungkook was also the one who suggested that all of the members include a solo track on the album.
"When you're hurting, it hurts me even more,"go the lyrics to Jungkook's song dedicated to BTS.
By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com