1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK's Confession: "What gives me the hardest time is…"

중앙일보

입력

BTS official Facebook

BTS official Facebook

Jungkook, the youngest of BTS, is considered as the ranking no. 1 among BTS.

The sweetest maknae anyone could ever ask for.

What do you think gives Jungkook the hardest time?

The youngest dancer-vocalist once said that he's "OK with being busy." However, if there is one thing that he can't bear, it's to see his bandmates have a hard time.

ⓒ MBC

ⓒ MBC

"When Jungkook made his first solo single about us, I was so touched," said RM.

Jungkook was also the one who suggested that all of the members include a solo track on the album.

"When you're hurting, it hurts me even more,"go the lyrics to Jungkook's song dedicated to BTS.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT