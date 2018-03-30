1 읽는 중

5 K-pop Idols Who Are Bunnies

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community (left) and the movie &#39;The Secret Life of Pets&#39;(2016)

K-pop artists that are called bunnies are usually doe-eyed with cute front teeth to die for. Who are such idols with such a precious appearance?

Have we left out anyone?

1. BTS' JUNGKOOK

Photo from the movie &#39;Zootopia&#39;(left) and online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Say bunny, and pops up Jungkook. Jungkook, who debuted young, is dubbed as bunny for his big, round eyes and plump cheeks. Recently he lost all of his baby fat and transformed into a man, and fans already miss his adorable looks.

2. iKON's BOBBY

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Bobby earned himself the nickname 'bob-tokki(Korean word for bunny).' Fans die at his gap-toothed smile.

3. NCT's DOYOUNG

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Doyoung immediately reminds you of a naughty rabbit. Fans say his face is enough to give a carrot.

4. SUZY

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Suzy's dainty front teeth are nothing short of a bunny's. Her unlikely tall height which does not match her cute looks has earned her the nickname 'big bunny.'

5. TWICE's NAYEON

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Fans melt at her front teeth that shyly reveal themselves when Nayeon smiles. Coupled with her big doe eyes, she resembles a rabbit.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

