Countdown Begins for BLACKPINK's New Album

BLACKPINK is done recording their new album and is ready to reign.

Mark your calendars!

According to the band's label YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is going to make their long-awaited comeback pretty soon.

The four-membered girl band's first-ever reality show BLACKPINK HOUSE, which aired on YouTube and V LIVE, was a smashing success with over 80M cumulative views. While the show ended with its 11th episode on March 18, BLACKPINK HOUSE continues to recruit new fans.

Due to its explosive popularity, the show decided to film an additional 12th episode, which will be uploaded on an unannounced date.

