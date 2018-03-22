1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: The Secret to JENNIE of BLACKPINK & IU's Fabulous Look

IU (left) and Jennie (right)

There's a way to look sassy and beautiful without the help of plastic surgery: it's earrings!

This can totally change your look.

A pair of earrings can totally change the look without much effort. Jennie of BLACKPINK and IU are known for their fashionable choice of earrings. VoomVoom has analyzed the earring choices of the two stars.

Instagram @dlwlrma

IU often dons stud earrings, which are great for creating a minimal ensemble. With a simple touch of a pair of stud earrings, one can pull off a chic and sassy look.

Instagram @dlwlrma

But at high-profile events like award ceremonies, IU glams up her look with gorgeous drop earrings. Drop earrings give your look a feminine touch.

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Jennie doesn't usually wear earrings off air.

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

On set, however, Jennie often dons unique earrings that accentuate her natural charm.

ⓒIlgansport

If you needed some help picking out your earrings, take some tips from these two fashionistas! - Brought to you by VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

