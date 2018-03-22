PHOTOS: The Secret to JENNIE of BLACKPINK & IU's Fabulous Look

There's a way to look sassy and beautiful without the help of plastic surgery: it's earrings!

This can totally change your look.

A pair of earrings can totally change the look without much effort. Jennie of BLACKPINK and IU are known for their fashionable choice of earrings. VoomVoom has analyzed the earring choices of the two stars.

IU often dons stud earrings, which are great for creating a minimal ensemble. With a simple touch of a pair of stud earrings, one can pull off a chic and sassy look.

But at high-profile events like award ceremonies, IU glams up her look with gorgeous drop earrings. Drop earrings give your look a feminine touch.

Jennie doesn't usually wear earrings off air.

On set, however, Jennie often dons unique earrings that accentuate her natural charm.

If you needed some help picking out your earrings, take some tips from these two fashionistas! - Brought to you by VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

