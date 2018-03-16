1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO's XIUMIN X WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL to Vacation Together♥

중앙일보

입력

EXO's Xiumin will be reuniting with Wanna One's Kang Daniel in the reality show 'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets.'

Cute meets cute.

Pilot episode of &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets&#39; aired on February 8. Photo from MBC.

Pilot episode of &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets&#39; aired on February 8. Photo from MBC.

On March 16, it was announced that Xiumin would be re-appearing on the now regularly aired program.

'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets' features introverts spending a vacation together in a single house.

Xiumin is an original cast of the show. 'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets' aired as a pilot program last August. Back then, Xiumin and Kang Daniel, as well as Highlight's Yong Jun-hyung, appeared on the show.

CAPTION: &#34;Xiumin&#39;s Skin Care / Step 3: Dab eye cream meticulously with your fourth finger&#34; Photo from MBC&#39;s &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets&#39;

CAPTION: &#34;Xiumin&#39;s Skin Care / Step 3: Dab eye cream meticulously with your fourth finger&#34; Photo from MBC&#39;s &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets&#39;

Viewers loved Xiumin for his unexpected charms. He shared every detailed aspect of his life, including how he cleans his dirty room and delicately rubs eye cream on his face. After the pilot aired, the 'Xiumin set' - comprised of a hairband, skin care cosmetics, and other products he had used - sold out.

CAPTION: &#34;Streeeeetch&#34; Photo from MBC&#39;s &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets&#39;

CAPTION: &#34;Streeeeetch&#34; Photo from MBC&#39;s &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets&#39;

Xiumin is to come back in April as the EXO unit EXO-CBX. Despite being up to his neck with a packed schedule, his deep affection for the show has driven him to be part of the cast of 'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets' once more.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT