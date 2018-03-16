EXO's XIUMIN X WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL to Vacation Together♥

EXO's Xiumin will be reuniting with Wanna One's Kang Daniel in the reality show 'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets.'

Cute meets cute.

On March 16, it was announced that Xiumin would be re-appearing on the now regularly aired program.

'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets' features introverts spending a vacation together in a single house.

Xiumin is an original cast of the show. 'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets' aired as a pilot program last August. Back then, Xiumin and Kang Daniel, as well as Highlight's Yong Jun-hyung, appeared on the show.

Viewers loved Xiumin for his unexpected charms. He shared every detailed aspect of his life, including how he cleans his dirty room and delicately rubs eye cream on his face. After the pilot aired, the 'Xiumin set' - comprised of a hairband, skin care cosmetics, and other products he had used - sold out.

Xiumin is to come back in April as the EXO unit EXO-CBX. Despite being up to his neck with a packed schedule, his deep affection for the show has driven him to be part of the cast of 'It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets' once more.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

