Why a Korean Linguist Wants to Compliment BTS

A Korean linguist says he "wants to compliment BTS."

Cultural envoys of Korea!

Author of 'Language of Song' and a professor at Inha University, Prof. Han Sung-woo discussed his interpretation of Korean language in K-pop songs with The Hankyoreh, a Korean daily newspaper, on March 16.

Prof. Han analyzed around 26,000 Korean songs, ranging from 'Song of Hope' released in 1923 to tracks released in 2016. Looking over 100 years of popular Korean songs, Prof. Han sought to analyze the Korean language and what it meant.

The results were unexpected. K-pop idol groups had long been blamed for tarnishing the Korean language with the excessive use of foreign language in their lyrics.

But it showed that popular folk songs released in 1938, an era under Japanese colonialism, also had its fair share of English, French, Japanese and other foreign languages.

The English words used in the lyrics were limited to a few. The top 100 used English words accounted for a 64.2% of all the English words used in Korean pop songs. Prof. Han stated "The public worries about the Korean language being contaminated, but the results show that there's not much to worry about."

Prof. Han also shared that he was surprised with the lyrics of BTS' 'Paldogangsan.' He says that the song showed a well-thought interpretation of the Korean dialects.

Prof. Han stated "Putting the dialects of Gyeongsang and Jeolla Province together, BTS conveys that 'the Korean language connects.' I wanted to give them a prize as a Korean linguist."

Prof. Han noted, "People discuss dialects centering on their difference, but speaking from a broad point of view, what's important is not the difference, but how (the dialects) connect." He emphasized, "What the lyrics of BTS' 'Paldogangsan' says has considerable significance, Korean language-wise."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

