1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Grammy Praises BTS J-HOPE's Mixtape

중앙일보

입력

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Even Grammy complimented J-Hope's mixtape.

Even Grammy approves.

On March 7, Grammy wrote an article on J-Hope's mixtape "Hope World."

"The Billboard 200 for the week ending March 10 showed it entering at No. 63, and first singles 'Daydream' and 'Airplane' have been massive YouTube hits," introduced the article.

"Hope World" debuted at No. 63 on Billboard 200 published on March 6. This is the highest ever a K-pop solo artist has ever charted on Billboard, which J-Hope managed to achieve in less than 14 hours since the song's release.

The music video for one of the album's sidetracks "Daydream," uploaded to YouTube on March 9, has been viewed 34,275,366 times as of March 14 KST. "Airplane," released on March 6, has been viewed 10,380,005 times.

Grammy also noted BTS' upcoming album, praising that BTS is "reportedly cooking up their next album but if their individual mixtapes mean more like Hope World, 'champagne on my airplane' will be the least they can expect, separately and together."

With the release of the mixtape, J-Hope rose to No. 97 on Artist 100, the second K-pop solo artist to do so after PSY.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT