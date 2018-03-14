Grammy Praises BTS J-HOPE's Mixtape

Even Grammy complimented J-Hope's mixtape.

On March 7, Grammy wrote an article on J-Hope's mixtape "Hope World."

"The Billboard 200 for the week ending March 10 showed it entering at No. 63, and first singles 'Daydream' and 'Airplane' have been massive YouTube hits," introduced the article.

"Hope World" debuted at No. 63 on Billboard 200 published on March 6. This is the highest ever a K-pop solo artist has ever charted on Billboard, which J-Hope managed to achieve in less than 14 hours since the song's release.

The music video for one of the album's sidetracks "Daydream," uploaded to YouTube on March 9, has been viewed 34,275,366 times as of March 14 KST. "Airplane," released on March 6, has been viewed 10,380,005 times.

Grammy also noted BTS' upcoming album, praising that BTS is "reportedly cooking up their next album but if their individual mixtapes mean more like Hope World, 'champagne on my airplane' will be the least they can expect, separately and together."

With the release of the mixtape, J-Hope rose to No. 97 on Artist 100, the second K-pop solo artist to do so after PSY.

By Grace and Arin Kim


