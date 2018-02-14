1 읽는 중

BTS Sends Greetings for the Lunar New Year

BTS is sending good wishes for the lunar new year. The seven members also dressed in hanbok, the Korean traditional attire.

The seven lads of BTS wish fans a happy new year dressed in Hanbok!

What follows is greetings from BTS for the new year.

RM “hopes everything turns out well for everyone”

BTS Twitter

“As 2018 is the year of the dog, I think I'd like everything that I'm working on to turn out well. Also, I hope BTS could achieve the goal of holding a world stadium concert tour," said the leader of BTS.

J-Hope “wishes to always be thankful for everything”

BTS Twitter

“Because 2018 is the year of the dog, I feel like good things would happen to me, too, as I was also born in the year of the dog. I hope I could always be thankful for everything and I'd also like to release my own mixtape that I'm currently working on," said J-Hope.

Jin “wants the members of BTS to stay healthy and be happy”

BTS Twitter

“I've been so happy in 2017 and I wish I could be as happy this year. I hope all our members will continue to stay healthy, too," said Jin.

Suga “wishes for world peace”

BTS Twitter

"I can't believe it's already 2018," said Suga. "Our goal for 2018 is to chart on Billboard Hot 100 and personally I would also like to collaborate with many different artists and release solo works. I'd also like to wish for world peace."

Jimin “wants members and fans to be healthy” 

BTS Twitter

"I wish 2018 will be a happy year for all our members and fans," said Jimin, promising that he would "show the fans a side of him they haven't seen before."

V “hopes no one would get hurt and everyone would stay healthy”

BTS Twitter

V said that he “can't believe that I am already 24 and also that BTS has made it thus far," adding that he "hopes that BTS members and everyone around me would always stay healthy in 2018." "I hope only happy things would lie ahead for everyone this year," he wrapped up his message.

Jungkook “wishes that 2018 would be a year of progress”

BTS Twitter

“I hope 2018 will be a year that I can become a better person. Also, I'd like to practice the piano really hard” said Jungkook.

BTS will vacation for three days during the lunar new years from February 15 to 17.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

