BTS Climbs Up Billboard And Hints at Super Bowl Performance Next Year

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

BTS' album, six months after release, is climbing the U.S. Billboard chart.

BTS sweeping the U.S.

Photo from online community

According to the newest Billboard released chart on January 6, BTS' 'Love Yourself: Her,' released last September, landed 67th place on Billboard 200, the main album chart of Billboard. Compared to the album being placed on 90th last week, BTS climbed up 23 steps as well as charting for 17 weeks straight.

And the media knows how popular BTS. A variety of BTS-related votes are ongoing as of this moment in the U.S.

Photo from online community

Billboard started a vote on "who should perform at 2019's Super Bowl Halftime Show." Among world-famous artists being listed as candidates including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Drake, Lorde, Kanye West, Pink, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, BTS and EXO made it on the list.

Photo from online community

iHeartRADIO, a New York-based internet radio platform, has listed BTS as a nominee for the 'Best Boy Band' and 'Best Fan Army' categories of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

