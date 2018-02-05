1 읽는 중

VIDEO: V and Jungkook of BTS Sing Their Hearts Out on BANGTAN TV

ⓒ BANGTAN TV

On February 3, BTS released a clip of V and Jungkook singing together on its official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. The clip has over 150,000 views within only a day of upload.

The duo's heartfelt unofficial performance!

In the said clip, V is singing along to "A Daily Song" by Hwang Chi-yeul. Jungkook harmonizes with V as the latter sings the main melody. According to a source close to BTS, the two members practiced this song during a break from their regular practice.

V is clutching a water bottle like it is a microphone, facing Jungkook. Jungkook takes the water bottle from him and sings the next line back to V. Although this unofficial performance is merely a practice, both are singing their hearts out. Jungkook, in particular, is able to hit all the high notes in the song's climax.

▶ Watch the clip below to see V and Jungkook sing their hearts out:

▶ The song sung by the original artist:

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

