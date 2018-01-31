1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Emoticons Launched to Raise Funds for LOVE MYSELF Campaign

중앙일보

입력

BTS emoticons. Photo from LINE app.

BTS emoticons. Photo from LINE app.

Global mobile applications LINE and Kakao are on board with BTS' LOVE MYSELF campaign and working together to raise funds.

How being an ARMY can make the world a better place.

BTS. Photo from Kakao emoticon store

BTS. Photo from Kakao emoticon store

BTS' LOVE MYSELF campaign pursues to "find love in myself, embrace people and society in a larger sense with love." Staged jointly with UNICEF, the global campaign aims at ensuring children and teens in the world lead safe and healthy lives without the fear of violence.

CAPTION: &#34;One more step for a world without violence. With BTS.&#34; BTS&#39; LOVE MYSELF campaign. Photo from Together with Kakao

CAPTION: &#34;One more step for a world without violence. With BTS.&#34; BTS&#39; LOVE MYSELF campaign. Photo from Together with Kakao

CAPTION: &#34;One more step for a world without violence. With BTS. BTS Give-ticon released.&#34; BTS releases BTS Give-ticon. Photo from Kakao.

CAPTION: &#34;One more step for a world without violence. With BTS. BTS Give-ticon released.&#34; BTS releases BTS Give-ticon. Photo from Kakao.

Donating the fund to UNICEF's #Endviolence project will help to protect and support child and teen victims of domestic and school violence as well as sexual assault around the world. The fund will be used to provide an education to local communities for violence prevention.

Used by more than 250 million at home and abroad, the mobile messaging apps LINE and Kakao each released new sets of BTS emoticons as part of the LOVE MYSELF campaign. Released on January 30, the emoticons help users to be familiarized with the campaign in their daily lives as well as make donations easier.

Kakao&#39;s BTS emoticon. Photo from Kakao

Kakao&#39;s BTS emoticon. Photo from Kakao

Purchase the LINE donation sticker or Kakao's Give-ticon, and part of the proceeds is donated to the LOVE MYSELF campaign fund. You can monitor how the donation is used on 'Together with Kakao,' which will send Kakaotalk messages with regarding relevant information.

BTS emoticons. Photo from LINE app.

BTS emoticons. Photo from LINE app.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT