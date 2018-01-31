BTS Emoticons Launched to Raise Funds for LOVE MYSELF Campaign

Global mobile applications LINE and Kakao are on board with BTS' LOVE MYSELF campaign and working together to raise funds.

How being an ARMY can make the world a better place.

BTS' LOVE MYSELF campaign pursues to "find love in myself, embrace people and society in a larger sense with love." Staged jointly with UNICEF, the global campaign aims at ensuring children and teens in the world lead safe and healthy lives without the fear of violence.

Donating the fund to UNICEF's #Endviolence project will help to protect and support child and teen victims of domestic and school violence as well as sexual assault around the world. The fund will be used to provide an education to local communities for violence prevention.

Used by more than 250 million at home and abroad, the mobile messaging apps LINE and Kakao each released new sets of BTS emoticons as part of the LOVE MYSELF campaign. Released on January 30, the emoticons help users to be familiarized with the campaign in their daily lives as well as make donations easier.

Purchase the LINE donation sticker or Kakao's Give-ticon, and part of the proceeds is donated to the LOVE MYSELF campaign fund. You can monitor how the donation is used on 'Together with Kakao,' which will send Kakaotalk messages with regarding relevant information.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

