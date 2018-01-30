It's Official: This Hollywood Star is in Love with BTS

Ansel Elgort once again showed off his friendship with BTS.

Could this be anything other than love?

On January 29, Elgort posted on his Instagram a clip of Jungkook making a heart shape with his fingers.

In the said clip, as Jungkook is making a heart sign with his hands, RM smiles and closes his eyes.

Elgort captioned the post "Lol" on Instagram and also tweeted the clip with the words, "Just gonna put this here."

The Baby Driver star is a well-known BTS fan. The K-pop band makes frequent appearance on his social media.

He showed off his love for BTS at last year's American Music Awards (AMAs) and the clip of him filming BTS perform live on stage went viral. He also did not forget to post photos of himself with BTS on his social media accounts afterward.

Fans are loving their public display of bromance!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

