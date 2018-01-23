“SUGA's Dream Come True?” BTS' “MIC Drop” Played at LA Lakers' Home Stadium

BTS' "MIC Drop" featuring Desiigner and remixed by Steve Aoki was played on the stages at some of the most competitive professional sports leagues in the U.S. including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), and National Football League (NFL).

The Los Angeles Lakers used "MIC Drop" in the introductory video of the players at the home stadium.

In December 2017, the Canadian professional ice hockey team Ottawa Senators played "MIC Drop" during its game against the New York Rangers.

"MIC Drop" was also played at the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

