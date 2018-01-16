BTS' "MIC Drop" Used as Soundtrack for the American TV Series "Silicon Valley"

BTS' "MIC Drop" featuring Desiigner and remixed by Steve Aokii was used as a soundtrack for the fifth season of the American TV series "Silicon Valley" broadcast on HBO.

A true testament to the song's worldwide appeal!

On January 10, HBO aired the official teaser clip of the series' fifth season and the seven-member boy band's hit single was used as its soundtrack.

The remixed version of the song effectively added to the ongoing tension in the teaser clip.

"MIC Drop" has charted on Billboard's Hot 100 for six weeks straight, which serves as a testament to its worldwide appeal.

