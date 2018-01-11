How BTS' RM X Fall Out Boy's 'Champion' Remix Came To Be

U.S. rock band 'Fall Out Boy' shared how the collaboration with BTS' RM came to be in an interview held prior to their concert in Berlin on January 8. The start? Pure coincidence.

Fall Out Boy's bassist Peter Wentz stated his first interaction with BTS. "I had my child's birthday party at an arcade game room. I looked around, and there was a huge crowd. The crowd turned out to be BTS and fans," Wentz said.

Back then, none of the members really knew what or who BTS was. Wentz stated, "I guess one of the BTS members had to play DDR(Dance Dance Revolution), and they had a huge crowd wherever they went." Wentz said that they did a background research on BTS.

After catching up with the latest trend that was BTS, Fall Out Boy contacted RM to work together. RM willingly accepted. Wentz stated "RM had very concrete ideas. He told us of ideas for a 'Champion' remix, and we said yes," sharing how the legendary collaboration came to be.

And the end product was more than a success. As soon as the news of Fall Out Boy and RM working together got out, fans went crazy. Even before the song's release, social media flooded with anxious fans all anticipating the new track to come, with the title trending on Twitter all over the world. Fall Out Boy stated that the whole thing was "astonishing."

Fall Out Boy's 'Champion' Remix featuring RM ranked No.2 on U.S. Billboard's 'Rock Digital Song Sales' on January 3. Fall Out Boy's 'Champion' ranked No.4.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

