REGISTER NOW: BTS' First-ever Official Game “Superstar BTS” to be Released Soon

You can start registering for BTS' first ever official game "Superstar BTS" now. The game was co-developed by Big Hit Entertainment and Dalcom Soft, a game software development company. Dalcom Soft posted a clip of BTS members introducing the game on its YouTube channel.

Special gifts are reserved for early birds!

"When is the game going to be released?" asks Suga, to which Jimin replies, "I think pretty soon."

"You know you must register before the release," adds Jimin, encouraging fans to partake in the fun.

Special gifts are also reserved for early birds. As of January 9, about a hundred thousand have registered for the game.

While further details remain undisclosed, the game will be released before February.

Find out more at http://www.superstarbts.com.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

