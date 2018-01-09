1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

REGISTER NOW: BTS' First-ever Official Game “Superstar BTS” to be Released Soon

중앙일보

입력

photo from Superstar BTS homepage

photo from Superstar BTS homepage

You can start registering for BTS' first ever official game "Superstar BTS" now. The game was co-developed by Big Hit Entertainment and Dalcom Soft, a game software development company. Dalcom Soft posted a clip of BTS members introducing the game on its YouTube channel.

Special gifts are reserved for early birds!

"When is the game going to be released?" asks Suga, to which Jimin replies, "I think pretty soon."

"You know you must register before the release," adds Jimin, encouraging fans to partake in the fun.

Special gifts are also reserved for early birds. As of January 9, about a hundred thousand have registered for the game.

While further details remain undisclosed, the game will be released before February.

Find out more at http://www.superstarbts.com.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT