사회

TUNE IN: MANNY PACQUIAO vs. Cast of “Infinite Challenge” in a Sparring Match

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Joongangilbo

ⓒ Joongangilbo

Filipino boxing-legend-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao, who is also the newly appointed "Global Ambassador" of Seoul, was spotted in a face-off against the cast of Infinite Challenge, a popular South Korean game show.

Do you think these lads stand a chance against "The Pacman"?

It has been reported that the six castmates of Infinite Challenge - Yoo Jae Suk, Haha, Park Myeong-su, Jeong, Jun-ha, and Yang Se-hyung - had to go through a special training to prepare themselves for the sparring match against the boxing champion.

The episode starring Pacquiao will air on January 6 at 6:20 p.m. KST on MBC. "The Pacman" showed off his charming side in last week's episode aired on December 30, bonding with the cast in a rather playful manner.

On the boxing ring, however, he was a totally different man, says a representative of the production team of Infinite Challenge, explaining that his shift in demeanor from a pal to fighter made the castmates freeze in nervousness.

Do you think the six lads of Infinite Challenge stand a chance against Pacquiao? (They're no Mayweather.)

Tune in this weekend to find out!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

