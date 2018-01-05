“Thank you ARMY, I love you”…BTS' V Tweets Out a Selfie for Fans

V of BTS tweeted out a selfie to his fans to thank them for all the happy birthday wishes.

For your daily dose of BTS selfie.

"Thank you ARMY for all the happy birthday wishes, and I love you," the tweet read, hashtagged #MYBIRTHDAY.

In the photo, V is sporting a pair of pink shades with the words "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" on it.

The boys of BTS is known for their active engagement and interaction with the fans on social media.

With all that the band has achieved in 2017, one can only wonder what would lay ahead for these phenomenal lads this year.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

