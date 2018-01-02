1 읽는 중

VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ⑦ JUNGKOOK

The globally popular boy band BTS has a message for ARMYs for the new year. The new year's greetings from the hottest boys on the planet reek with sweetness and their love for their fans. Watch the boys take turns to wish us all a happy new year. - Brought to you by yours truly, VoomVoom

"I will try my best so that you won't have to worry about me," Jungkook assured fans.

On December 31, BTS posted a new years message on their official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

Jungkook wanted to let fans know how thankful he is for everything, thanking his fans over and over again and emphasizing that he was able to "be the person that [he is] today all thanks to ARMYs."

He also talked about his hopes and dreams for the new year, stating that BTS has had "a lot of fantastic things going on in 2017" that it makes him "look forward to 2018."

Watch Jungkook share his new year's message below (7:00 - 9:06):

Hi, this is Jungkook. So this is the final night of 2017. I've experienced so much after turning twenty-two. I'm getting better little by little. I was able to grow up to be the person that I am today all thanks to you, ARMY. We've had so many good things happen to us this year, which makes me look forward to 2018. We've achieved so much and had a lot of fantastic things going on in 2017 that I like to think we might have more nice things happen in 2018 and in the future. I hope that you would all be happier in 2018, and I also hope that you won't have to go through anything sad or painful. I will try my best to take a better care of myself in 2018 so that you won't have to worry about me. So I hope you can trust us and stick with us in 2018. Let's make 2018 our best year yet! Well done, everyone. Peace out!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

