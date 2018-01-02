1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TUNE IN: BLACKPINK's Very Own Reality Show “BLACKPINK HOUSE” to Air Online on Jan. 6

중앙일보

입력

Instagram@fromyg

Instagram@fromyg

YG Entertainment announced on their official website that BLACKPINK's first-ever reality show "BLACKPINK HOUSE" will air online on YouTube and V LIVE on January 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

International fans: tune in to the show on YouTube on Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

Instagram@fromyg

Instagram@fromyg

While reality shows starring other K-pop groups such as "BIG BANG TV" and "2NE1 TV" have aired on cable TV channels, "BLACKPINK HOUSE" will air online, a move reflective of the girl band's international fan base.

Instagram@fromyg

Instagram@fromyg

Fans all over the world will be able to tune in to the show online.

Instagram@fromyg

Instagram@fromyg

"BLACKPINK HOUSE" will showcase the four girls of YG Entertainment's newest girl group living together in a dorm in Hong-dae, a well-known party district of Seoul.

Instagram@fromyg

Instagram@fromyg

Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of YG Entertainment and the producer of the four-membered girl group, posted teaser clips of the upcoming reality show on his Instagram.

"BLACKPINK HOUSE" is scheduled to air every Saturday for twelve weeks.

Instagram@fromyg

Instagram@fromyg

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT