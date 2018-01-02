TUNE IN: BLACKPINK's Very Own Reality Show “BLACKPINK HOUSE” to Air Online on Jan. 6

YG Entertainment announced on their official website that BLACKPINK's first-ever reality show "BLACKPINK HOUSE" will air online on YouTube and V LIVE on January 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

International fans: tune in to the show on YouTube on Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

While reality shows starring other K-pop groups such as "BIG BANG TV" and "2NE1 TV" have aired on cable TV channels, "BLACKPINK HOUSE" will air online, a move reflective of the girl band's international fan base.

Fans all over the world will be able to tune in to the show online.

"BLACKPINK HOUSE" will showcase the four girls of YG Entertainment's newest girl group living together in a dorm in Hong-dae, a well-known party district of Seoul.

Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of YG Entertainment and the producer of the four-membered girl group, posted teaser clips of the upcoming reality show on his Instagram.

"BLACKPINK HOUSE" is scheduled to air every Saturday for twelve weeks.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

