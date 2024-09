Four mothers of 'My Little Old Boy' take the grand prize home!

Congratulations, Four Moms!

Lee Sun-mi, Ji In-suk, Lee Ok-jin and Lim Yeo-sun win the grand prize at '2017 SBS Entertainment Awards' held at the SBS Prism Tower. They are the mothers of Kim Gun-mo, Park Soo-hong, Tony An, and Lee Sang-min. Four moms, with his delightful and witty performance at this year's 'My Little Old Boy', was loved in and out of Korea.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com