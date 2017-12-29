What's So Special About EXO D.O.'s Photocard?

K-pop group EXO's photocards are going viral.

His photocard is going viral online!

EXO released their winter special album 'Universe' on December 26. With the album comes a surprise gift for fans; a random photocard featuring members' selfies.

Here are the photos released online so far.

EXO-Ls are digging, out of all, D.O.'s photocard.

While other members took the photo all spick and span, D.O.'s photo only shows his forehead and eyes. As D.O.'s photos go viral, social media is flooded with requests for the special photocard.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

