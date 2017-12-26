1 읽는 중

Why IU Is Dubbed As 'Kakao Crew'

IU at the year-end party for Kakao, 2016. Photo from Facebook.

Singer IU demonstrated her chummy relationship with Kakao when she attended the corporation's year-end party. On top of IU being the model for Kakao Games, IU's label LOEN Entertainment is a subsidiary company of Kakao. IU and Kakao are in the same boat.

Kakao employees refer to IU as being one of themselves.

IU, taking into consideration the situation at hand, made a surprise appearance at both this year's and last year's year-end party held at the head office of Kakao. She also made an appearance at the year-end party held within Kakao Games.

For such reasons, Kakao employees refer to IU as one of the 'Kakao crew.'

Kakao Corporation stated that although IU is technically affiliated to Kakao, IU's modeling fees (plus additional expenses) are befitted her status as a top celebrity.

IU's label LOEN Entertainment (now dubbed 'Kakao M') is a general contents company handling artist management, distribution of musical contents, and operation of Melon, a digital music platform. Kakao took over LOEN Entertainment in January 2016.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

