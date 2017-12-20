1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SHINee Members Are Chief Mourners Of Jonghyun's Funeral

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Entertainment.

Photo from SM Entertainment.

Idol group SHINee will show their everlasting support for Jonghyun as chief mourners of the funeral.

SHINee members stand by Jonghyun till the very end.

On December 19, Asan Medical Center revealed that SHINee members Key, Onew, Minho, and Taemin are listed as the chief mourners for Jonghyun's funeral. The TV screen lists Kim Ki-bum, Lee Jin-ki, Choi Min-ho, and Lee Tae-min as the chief mourners.

SHINee members listed as chief mourners. Photo by VoomVoom.

SHINee members listed as chief mourners. Photo by VoomVoom.

Key departed for Lisbon, Portugal on December 17. Receiving the tragic news in Lisbon, he caught the earliest next flight back home and now has joined the members as the chief mourners.

Jonghyun's funeral is to be held at the Funeral Hall at the Asan Medical Center, Songpa District, Seoul. The funeral procession is to take place on December 21, and the burial spot has yet to be decided. Jonghyun's agency, SM Entertainment, has arranged a separate place for fans to show their condolences.

Jonghyun was found unconscious at a residence in Seoul, around 06:10 pm, December 18. He was immediately moved to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

※ Should you feel emotionally burdened, don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your country's hotlines or your local emergency number.  

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT