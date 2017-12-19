Fans Mourn JONGHYUN by Listening to His Confessional Song "Lonely"

I'm sorry, it's all my fault

Thank you, this is all thanks to you

The things that you used to say

I know you have it tough

You probably think you can fool me

If I say I'm not well with tears in my eyes

Will it make me feel better?

If crying makes everything better

Then everyone would feel okay

Perhaps we have confined each other to mutual misunderstanding

No, you don't get me

When I look into your eyes, I see you are worried sick

Baby I’m so lonely, so lonely

I feel like I'm all alone in the world

I see you exhausted and I wonder

If I'm too much for you, if you'd find me burdensome

Baby I’m so lonely, so lonely

I feel like I'm all alone in the world

But still, I wouldn't want to let you notice

I'm used to coping by myself

Hope you understand

Though we are together, we don't walk together

Loneliness and pain are not that different

Why do you try to differentiate the two?

Let me be

Baby I’m so lonely, so lonely

I feel like I'm all alone in the world

I’m so lonely, so lonely

I feel like I'm all alone in the world

But still, I wouldn't want to let you notice

I'm used to coping by myself

Hope you understand