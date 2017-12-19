Fans Mourn JONGHYUN by Listening to His Confessional Song "Lonely"

Jonghyun's song "Lonely" released this April is rising up the charts as grieving fans revisit the late artist's music.
"Baby, I'm so lonely. But still, I wouldn't want to let you notice. I'm used to coping by myself."
Jonghyun made his debut in 2008 as a member of the boy band SHINee, formed by SM Entertainment. After the launch of his successful solo career in 2015, the 27-year-old star wrote and produced for some of South Korea's most well-known acts including fellow SHINee member Taemin, the popular boy band under the same label EXO, and the female vocalist IU.
Lyrics to "Lonely"
I'm sorry, it's all my fault
Thank you, this is all thanks to you
The things that you used to say
I know you have it tough
You probably think you can fool me
If I say I'm not well with tears in my eyes
Will it make me feel better?
If crying makes everything better
Then everyone would feel okay
Perhaps we have confined each other to mutual misunderstanding
No, you don't get me
When I look into your eyes, I see you are worried sick
Baby I’m so lonely, so lonely
I feel like I'm all alone in the world
I see you exhausted and I wonder
If I'm too much for you, if you'd find me burdensome
Baby I’m so lonely, so lonely
I feel like I'm all alone in the world
But still, I wouldn't want to let you notice
I'm used to coping by myself
Hope you understand
Though we are together, we don't walk together
Loneliness and pain are not that different
Why do you try to differentiate the two?
Let me be
Baby I’m so lonely, so lonely
I feel like I'm all alone in the world
I’m so lonely, so lonely
I feel like I'm all alone in the world
But still, I wouldn't want to let you notice
I'm used to coping by myself
Hope you understand
The police found Jonghyun unconscious from cardiac arrest at a studio apartment in Seoul, and while he was moved to a hospital nearby, he was pronounced dead shortly after.
By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com