사회

Surprising Reason Why SEOLHYUN Was Not Amused at the Airport

Instagram @sh_9513

AOA's Seolhyun is seldom seen without a smile. However, on December 15, the twenty-two-year-old singer-actress was spotted with a frown on her face at the Gimpo Airport.

What put the frown on her face?

Instagram @sh_9513

She seemed to be uncomfortable about something the whole time she was at the airport.

Instagram @sh_9513

It is suspected that she has just gotten her wisdom tooth removed recently.

Seolhyun and the rest of AOA left Seoul on December 15 for a year-end concert in Japan titled "FNC KINGDOM IN JAPAN 2018."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

