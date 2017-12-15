Surprising Reason Why SEOLHYUN Was Not Amused at the Airport

AOA's Seolhyun is seldom seen without a smile. However, on December 15, the twenty-two-year-old singer-actress was spotted with a frown on her face at the Gimpo Airport.

What put the frown on her face?

She seemed to be uncomfortable about something the whole time she was at the airport.

It is suspected that she has just gotten her wisdom tooth removed recently.

Seolhyun and the rest of AOA left Seoul on December 15 for a year-end concert in Japan titled "FNC KINGDOM IN JAPAN 2018."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com