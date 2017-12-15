TWICE DAHYUN Invites RED VELVET Members To Dine Together

1 읽는 중

Girl group TWICE member Dahyun stated she wants to dine together with Red Velvet members.

TWICE and Red Velvet together? Never better.

TWICE appeared on MBC FM's 'Kangta's Starry Night' aired on December 14.

In the '60 seconds interview segment,' Dahyun was asked to pick her No.1 girl group member whom she wanted to dine with. Dahyun, singing a verse of 'Peek-A-Boo,' answered that she would pick all Red Velvet members.

In addition, Sana picked Jihyo as 'the most extravagant member' for "buying so much knitting material every time she goes shopping." Jihyo replied "Mina, Momo and I have become entangled in knitting."

Mina also picked Jihyo as 'the member who cries the most.' Nayeon said "Jihyo doesn't cry a lot, it's just that her eyes are very moist," making everyone burst out laughing.

TWICE member Dahyun and Nayeon, along with Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, will be putting on a collabo stage together at the 'SBS 2017 Gayo Daejun' as the legendary girl group Fin.K.L.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

