BTS, EXO, IU And Many More To Appear On SBS' Gayo Daejun

The lineup for '2017 SBS Gayo Daejun(Awards Festival)' has been released.

Who's gonna be the No.1 artist this year?

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

This year's 'SBS Gayo Daejun,' themed 'Number One,' will feature artists who ranked No.1 this year.

Photo from SBS.

Photo from SBS.

The first lineup, released on Dec. 10, listed WannaOne, Red Velvet, Heize, BLACKPINK, BtoB, GFriend, Sunmi, Bolbbalgan4, TWICE, IU, BTS, and EXO as performers. Members from BLACKPINK, GOT7, and NCT127 will be performing an 'Inkigayo MC special stage' as well.

Photo from SBS.

Photo from SBS.

The 'SBS Gayo Daejun,' after announcing that Yoo Hee-yeol and IU would co-host the ceremony, once more caught the eyes of fans with the star-studded lineup. The second lineup will be released on the 'SBS Inkigayo' episode to be aired on the upcoming 17th.

Photo from SBS.

Photo from SBS.

For those who want to view the '2017 SBS Gayo Daejun' with your bare eyes, you can purchase tickets on the 'SBS mobile app' from Dec. 11 10:00 am to Dec. 17 10:00 pm.

Photo from SBS.

Photo from SBS.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejun' will be held at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, on Dec. 25, broadcasting live from 05:50 pm.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

