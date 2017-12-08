Rain Shares Stories Of KIM TAE-HEE's Unexpected Character

Singer Rain flaunted his love for his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee.

His stories will blow your mind.

In the Dec. 5 aired JTBC entertainment show 'Around The World Travel Package,' Rain enjoyed a trip to Taiwan with others show.

Rain recently had a baby girl with Kim Tae-hee, blessed by many others. Responding to the huge attention on him and his family, Rain shared his stories.

Rain shared his newest song on air, saying "The lyrics are supposed to be sad, but after having a baby, the song sounds joyful." He added, "My wife Kim Tae-hee is always the first to hear my tracks."

About the wedding, he mentioned, "Kim Tae-hee suggested that we have a small church wedding, so I didn't even purchase new wedding attire, nor did we have our wedding pictures taken by a professional."

He further went on, saying "we didn't even hire a photographer. Every one of our guests took our pictures, acting as our own personal photographers. We made our wedding video out of these pictures."

Rain, however, also confessed "I have some regrets about the wedding. I wanted to do so much for Kim Tae-hee. I even opened a savings account for the wedding." The total cost for the wedding, he said, is said to have been less than 2 million won, which is far less than 2,000 dollars.

Rain also shared Kim Tae-hee's homely and modest charms.

Rain said "My wife enjoys the most the food my mother prepares. She doesn't like eating out. It took a long time for her to adjust to the idea." He added "She didn't even drink coffee. I taught her the value of a latte. She came to drink more because of me as well."

Rain incessantly thought of his wife, saying "I wish I could do this for my wife," as he received a shampoo treatment with the other members.

Jung Hyung-don, a regular on the show, in response, gifted Rain with the shampoo, and Rain, breaking into a huge smile, expressed his thanks.

Rain and Kim Tae-hee's surprisingly simple ways of life, as compared to the glamorous celebrity depictions on TV, seem to have appealed to viewers.

Netizens, upon viewing, commented "I love how they're not being too secretive, sharing their everyday lives" "I really wish for them to be happy as they are right now" "Their modest and simple ways took me by surprise. It seems nice," showing their support for the two and their happy marriage.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

