"Never Settle"…World-Dominating Boy Band BTS' Jimin Craves for More

The global pop music sensation BTS opened up about their recent success with the American audience.

Jimin wants so much more than they've got planned.

The boy band attended the American Music Awards (AMAs), one of the three largest American music awards, and made rounds at top American talk shows on CBS, NBC, and ABC, the big three television networks of the U.S.

On December 5, BTS said during an interview with SBS that the roaring reception they got in the U.S. feels "unreal."

RM called the group's phenomenal success "a miracle."

"We are so thankful for all the success beyond our wildest fantasies," said Jimin. "But I always seem to crave for more," he added.

BTS' year-end concert titled 'LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL 2017' will be held for three days from December 8 to 10 at the Gocheok Skydome in Seoul.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com