Did YouTube Decide to Hate BTS?…How BTS' Latest Single 'DNA' MV Went Missing from YouTube

The official music video of BTS' latest single DNA went missing from YouTube over the weekend.

YouTube hasn't yet offered an explanation as to why.

Usually, the official music videos show up first when searched on YouTube, which wasn't the case for BTS' DNA for three days since last Friday. Fans had to visit BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment's official YouTube channel to access the music video.

After BTS' guest appearance on a number of different talk-shows in the U.S., the K-pop group has garnered a considerable international attention.

Fans are frustrated that the group's music video has been made inaccessible on the largest online video platform and are thereby demanding an official explanation from YouTube.

The comments section of DNA music video is flooding with inquiries from concerned BTS fans. The music video boasts 181M views as of December 4.

Although the error has been fixed, YouTube hasn't offered an explanation as to why.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com