Why Wanna One's Ong Seong-wu Burst into Laughter

Members of Wanna One burst into laughter on their way to Music Bank broadcast on KBS 2TV.

Excited fans' shouts pierced the air.

The group posed for press photos in front of the KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea.

The members stood in front of the photo wall one by one and posed for the camera.

There were a few guy fans present among the many fans that came to see the Produce 101 boy group, whose loud voices caused Wanna One to burst into laughter.

"Ong Seong-wu, I missed you!" One guy fan shouted. "I saw you two days ago and you look just as hot today," yelled another, causing Ong to blush.

As the Wanna One members headed inside, fans' shouts pierced the air.

Wanna One released a new album titled 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) on November 13.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com