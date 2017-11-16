Korean Teens Raving Over Apink's "Hip and Fresh" Award Speech

Apink, an all-girl group composed of six girls in their mid-twenties, is apparently "on fleek" this week.

The all-girl group is down with the lingo.

As you get older, you tend to lose touch with the "cool" teen slangs a little bit.

On November 15, however, Apink proved they are staying hip and the happening on stage at the Asia Artist Awards 2017.

The group had co-won the Best Celebrity Award with VIXX at the event.

Bomi, who gave the award acceptance speech, made everyone laugh by employing some hip teenage lingo.

Bomi said something along the lines of "what up, fam? Is this totally lit or what?" and caused everyone on and off the stage to burst into laughter.

Other members of the Apink seemed a bit embarrassed, blushing and attempting to hide their faces.

Leeteuk of Super Junior, who hosted the award ceremony, said in response that "I see you're keeping it fresh with the youths."

"It's been seven years since our debut," said the leader of the girl group, Chorong. "We are truly grateful for this award and we thank the fans for this, as always. We'd also like to thank our staffers and we will be back with good music," she wrapped up the speech on a more serious note.

After seven years, Apink proved they are still staying fresh to death.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

