High Kick! Star Na Moon-hee Gives Acceptance Speech as 'Best Actress'

Na Moon-hee in the movie &#39;I Can Speak&#39;

Na Moon-hee, for her performance in the movie 'I Can Speak,' was awarded for Best Actress of the 37th KAFC Awards (Korean Association of Film Critics Awards).

High Kick! star Na Moon-hee shares her thoughts as best actress

Na Moon-hee is 76 years old with an acting career of 56 years. Na stated that she was "truly grateful to win the Award for Best Actress, instead of the Award for Contribution to Cinema [given her age]," proving that she overcame the age barrier.

Na Moon-hee, on Nov. 9th at the 37th KAFC Awards held at the Seoul Press Center, stated that "there's something special about the Award for Best Actress."

Na Moon-hee and Lee Je-hoon in the movie &#39;I Can Speak&#39;

In the movie, Na Moon-hee plays Na Ok-boon, who carries on with her life, hiding the fact that she used to be a "comfort woman," a term for sex slaves exploited by the Imperial Japanese Army around WWII. She also won the Award for Best Actress at The Seoul Awards, on Oct. 27.

Na Moon-hee said that "I want to be perceptive and hope to be a role model for the young. After all, age is only a number."

Lee Je-hoon and Na Moon-hee in the movie &#39;I Can Speak&#39;

Na said that "whenever I make a mistake, the director, Kim Hyun-seok, says 'we should do this one more time' instead of yelling 'cut'. We seem to share the same thoughts." She added, "I'd like to express my gratitude to the director, the production team, to my fellow actors, and everyone else who made it possible for me to channel all my energies into acting."

Na Moon-hee in the movie &#39;I Can Speak&#39;

She wrapped up her speech saying that "the prize is a tremendous honor. I'll continue to put all my efforts into acting. Thank you."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

