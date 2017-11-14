1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How BTS Was Mocked in a Colombian TV Show…Shocked Fans Demand Apology

중앙일보

입력

Racist taunts directed at Bangtan Boys (BTS) from a Colombian TV personality have caused yet another racism controversy, after Edwin Cardona of the Colombia national football team made a 'racist' gesture towards South Korean players during a friendly match.

On November 12, an episode from the Colombia TV show Día a Día where the host made the slant-eye racist gesture while presenting BTS' new single, DNA, took the internet by storm.

This is simply unacceptable.

BTS fans were outraged and many voiced disgust.

The Colombian TV show host was apparently doing the racist gesture throughout the BTS' entire song.

At the outbreak of the controversy over the racist behavior broadcast on Colombian TV, the BTS fans in Colombia expressed regret and said that they "would try [their] best to put an end to the racist attitude towards Asians in [their] country."

While criticisms are ensuing, the TV show host who exhibited racist behavior or the network has yet to apologize for the appalling misconduct.

The Colombian midfielder Cardona who plays for Boca Juniors of Argentina insulted the South Korean players early in the second half of the game on November 10. South Korea's victory was largely overshadowed by the controversial fallout.

As the public censure persisted, Cardona posted an apology on Colombia national football team's official Twitter account on November 11, remarking that "I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone, any country or race but if anyone felt offended or interpreted [my action] in an offensive way, I am sorry." The Colombian Football Association also sent a letter of apology to the Korea Football Association.

On the Colombian pop music program called La Kalle, the hosts shamelessly brandished racist gestures and remarks after the controversy which arose from the football match. The two hosts seemed to mock and belittle the racist row.

The uproar from football and K-Pop fans will likely continue due to the absence of a proper apology.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT