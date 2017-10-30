1 읽는 중

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki to Wed in a "Top Secret" Ceremony on October 31st

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Song Joong-ki (left) and Song Hye-kyo (right) together on the red carpet before their relationship went public [Photo: News1]

The Descendants of the Sun (2016) co-stars’ big day is just around the corner.

Song Joong-ki (left) and Song Hye-kyo (right) on Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki have repeatedly denied their relationship until the two surprised the fans with the announcement of their wedding, which will be held this coming 31st of October.

The Descendants of the Sun co-stars' private wedding will be inaccessible to public.

A long-time best friend of the groom-to-be will perform the wedding and Ock Joo-hyun, a former member of the girl group Fin.K.L who is also the actress’ close friend, will sing at the nuptials. As the ceremony will proceed in private, there will be no press conference or photo release. The newlyweds will head to Europe for their honeymoon and return to a home in Itaewon, Seoul that the actor purchased and refurnished this January.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki together on the red carpet at Baeksang Arts Awards, 2016 [Photo: News1]

The two Songs dated for two years before they decided to take each other as husband and wife.

Song Hye-kyo&#39;s Official Instagram (@kyo1122)

Their penchant for privacy and efforts to keep away from the public eye seem to have led their romantic encounters to be mainly arranged overseas. Speculations of their relationship began to circulate when the actor and the actress were spotted together in New York this March, which were repudiated by both as mere rumors. In June, they were seen again in Bali, albeit separately, to the suspicion of many. Although the couple denied being an item at the time, they announced their marriage shortly later.

By Arin Kim kim.arin@joongang.co.kr

