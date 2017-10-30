The New Mom Kim Tae-hee’s Stunning Photos from College Years Captivate the Hearts of Fans

Actress Kim Tae-hee is the whole package. She is a talented actress, a successful model, and formerly a star student at Seoul National University, one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea, as many of her peers and teachers testify. Many call her a beauty with brains.

Stunning photos from the actress' college years have become an online sensation.

The thirty-seven-year-old actress broke the hearts of many fans when she announced her marriage to the singer Rain this January. The celebrity power couple gave birth to a daughter on October 25 at a hospital in Seoul.

Friends of the actress say she was a popular girl at school who didn’t neglect her studies. As the news of the birth of her baby spread, photos from her college years are resurfacing online. Fans congratulated the new parents and wished that the baby girl would grow up to be just like her mom.