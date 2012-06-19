한국필립모리스 채용 공고

Philip Morris Korea Inc. is an affiliate of Philip Morris International which is a leading tobacco company in the world. We have approximately 500 employees in Korea through our head office in Seoul, 8 merchandising offices around the country and manufacturing facility in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. We were named as one of the ‘Top 10 Best Employers’ for 2003 by The Asian Wall Street Journal and Hewitt Associates and have been awarded the grand prize for ‘Great Company to Work’ by Korea Economy Magazine for six consecutive years since 2007. We have also been recognized by National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) and Korea Customer Satisfaction Index (KCSI) every year.

In line with our business growth and expansion, we would like to invite suitably qualified candidates who are interested to grow a career in Operations as Operations Management Trainee either in Supply Chain or Quality Assurance.

Common requirements for these two Operations management trainee positions are:

- Eager to learn the manufacturing business with strong learning agility

- Proactive, ambitious and self-motivated with a high level of initiative

- Willing to take on challenges and different experiences in multi-cultural work environment

- Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English and Korean

- Preference for 3-5 years relevant work experience in a manufacturing environment

- Bachelor’s degree in any related discipline

- Willing to work in Yangsan and to travel overseas on a need basis

Interested candidates are invited to submit detailed resume/CV to the Human Resources Department by June 22, 2012 at:

- Address : 23-2, Bukjeong-dong, Yangsan, Kyungnam, 626-110, Korea

- Email address : resourcing.pmk@pmi.com

- Phone numbers : (055) 380-6700 or (055) 380-6718

<이 기사는 본지 편집 방향과 다르며, 해당기관에서 제공한 보도 자료입니다.>