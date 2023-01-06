[THINK ENGLISH] JTBC ‘재벌집 막내아들’ 최종회가 엇갈린 평을 받다

재벌집 막내아들 포스터 [JTBC]

JTBC’s hit drama series “Reborn Rich” aired its final episode on Christmas Day with a 26.94 percent viewership rating, according to analytics company Nielsen Korea on Monday.However, the finale is seeing mixed reactions as the ending is vastly...

Final episode of JTBC’s 'Reborn Rich' garners mixed reviews

JTBC ‘재벌집 막내아들’ 최종회가 엇갈린 평을 받다







Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Monday, December 26, 2022

JTBC’s hit drama series “Reborn Rich” aired its final episode on Christmas Day with a 26.94 percent viewership rating, according to analytics company Nielsen Korea on Monday.

viewership rating 시청률

analytics 분석, 분석정보

분석정보 회사 닐슨 코리아에 따르면, 크리스마스 날 방영된 JTBC의 히트 드라마 시리즈 '재벌집 막내아들' 최종회는 26.94%의 시청률을 기록했다.

However, the finale is seeing mixed reactions as the ending is vastly different from the original web novel — author San Kyung’s “The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family” — which the show is based on.

based on 바탕을 두다

vastly 엄청나게

하지만 그 피날레는 이 드라마가 바탕을 둔 산경 작가의 원작 웹소설 '재벌집 막내아들'과 엔딩이 엄청나게 달라서 엇갈린 반응을 낳고 있다.

The fantasy corporate drama follows actor Song Joong-ki’s character Yoon Hyun-woo, who was an obedient secretary in charge of the wealthy conglomerate family Soonyang’s illicit secret funds.



obedient 복종적인, 순종적인

conglomerate 대기업, 기업 그룹

illicit 불법

secret funds 비자금

이 판타지 기업 드라마는 송중기가 연기하는 캐릭터 윤현우의 이야기를 따라가는데, 그는 부유한 대기업 집안 순양의 불법 비자금을 관리하는, 명령에 충실한 비서였다.

Yoon is murdered in the first episode and is reincarnated as Jin Do-joon, the youngest son in the Soonyang, while retaining all his memories from his past life as Yoon. Jin leads a new life and seeks revenge against Soonyang, while also trying to find out the truth behind who murdered him.

reincarnate 환생하다

retain 유지하다, 간직하다

seek revenge against~ ~에 대한 복수를 꾀하다

윤현우는 첫 회에서 살해당하고 전생의 기억을 모두 간직한 채 순양의 막내아들 진도준으로 환생한다. 진도준은 새로운 삶을 이끌어 나가며 순양에 대한 복수를 꾀하는 동시에 누가 자신을 살해했는지에 대한 진상을 알아내기 위해 노력한다.

Many viewers excitedly speculated whether Jin will take over the Soonyang conglomerate group and become CEO, as depicted in the original web novel, or also meet another gruesome fate like in his past life.

excitedly 흥미진진하게

speculate 추측해보다

take over 인수하다, 잡아서 장악하다, 인계 받다

gruesome 소름끼치는, 섬뜩한

많은 시청자들은 진도준이 원작 웹소설에서 묘사된 것처럼 순양그룹을 장악해서 CEO가 되거나 전생에서처럼 또한 번의 소름끼치는 운명을 맞이하게 될 것이라고 흥미진진하게 추측을 펼쳤다.

The 16th episode of “Reborn Rich” presented a rather unexpected ending.



rather unexpected 정말로 예상치 못했던

그런데 ‘재벌집 막내아들’의 16회 최종회는 정말 예상치 못했던 엔딩을 선보였다.

Viewers who became emotionally immersed in Jin expressed disappointment, however, those in favor of the television series’ alternative ending say that it better portrays the theme of redemption.

emotionally immersed in ~ ~에게 감정이입하다, 감정적으로 몰입하다

alternative 대안적인

portray 나타내다, 그리다

redemption 속죄

진도준에게 감정이입했던 시청자들은 실망을 표했지만 텔레비전 시리즈의 대안적 결말에 찬성하는 사람들은 이 결말이 속죄라는 주제를 더 잘 나타낸다고 평가했다.