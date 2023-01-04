[THINK ENGLISH] 한국 최초의 달 궤도선 다누리, 예정보다 빨리 무사히 궤도 진입 성공

한국 최초의 달 궤도선 ‘다누리’의 이미지 사진. [한국항공우주연구원]

Danuri, Korea's first lunar orbiter, successfully entered its target orbit around the moon after a 145-day journey through space. “Korea’s science has gone beyond the Earth to reach the moon,” said Vice Minister Oh Tae-Seog of Science and ICT...

Danuri enters target orbit around moon, early and in good form

한국 최초의 달 궤도선 다누리, 예정보다 빨리 무사히 궤도 진입 성공







Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Danuri, Korea's first lunar orbiter, successfully entered its target orbit around the moon after a 145-day journey through space.



lunar: 달의

orbiter: 궤도선, 목표 천체를 공전하면서 탐사활동을 수행하는 우주선

target orbit: 목표궤도

한국 최초의 달 궤도선 다누리가 145일간의 우주여행 끝에 목표 궤도에 들어섰다.

“Korea’s science has gone beyond the Earth to reach the moon,” said Vice Minister Oh Tae-Seog of Science and ICT Wednesday.

수요일(12월 28일) 과학기술정보통신부 오태석 차관은 “대한민국의 과학기술이 지구를 넘어 달에 닿았다”고 말했다.

With the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter — the spacecraft's formal name — successfully reaching mission orbit, Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) became the seventh space agency to put a satellite into orbit around the moon, following those of Russia, the United States, Japan, the European Union, China and India.

pathfinder: 길잡이, 개척자

spacecraft: 우주선

mission: 임무

aerospace: 항공우주

satellite: 위성

영문명 Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter인 이 한국형 달 궤도선이 성공적으로 임무 궤도에 도착함으로써 한국항공우주연구원(KARI)은 러시아, 미국, 일본, EU, 중국, 인도에 이어 위성을 달 궤도에 올려놓은 7번째 기관이 됐다.

Since 2016, when the program was established, over 236.7 billion won ($186.5 million) has been poured into the Danuri project.

establish: 설립하다

pour: 붓다

이 프로그램이 처음 수립된 2016년 이후 2367억원이 다누리 프로젝트에 투입됐다.

The success of the lunar mission will serve as the foundation for Korea’s long-term goals, such as a moon landing in 2032 and a Mars landing in 2045, said the science ministry.



foundation: 토대, 재단

long-term goal: 장기적인 목표



이 달 궤도 임무의 성공은 2032년 달 착륙, 2045년 화성 착륙이라는 한국의 장기 목표의 토대가 될 것이라고 과기부는 밝혔다.

“Based on the data collected by Danuri, the government will launch a lunar lander on a domestically developed rocket in 2032,” said Oh.

lander: 착륙선

domestically: 국내에서

rocket: 발사체, 로켓

오 차관은 “다누리가 보내올 과학 연구 자료를 기반으로 정부는 2032년 달 착륙선을 우리 발사체로 쏘아 보낼 것”이라고 말했다.

The announcement came two days earlier than scheduled, as the satellite was able to achieve the target orbit 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the moon’s surface through three lunar orbit insertion (LOI) maneuvers instead of the initially planned five LOI maneuvers.



insertion: 삽입, 첨가물

maneuver: 기동, 책략, 유도하다



이 발표는 예정보다 이틀 먼저 나왔다. 위성이 당초 계획했던 5회가 아니라 3회에 걸친 임무궤도 진입기동을 통해 달 상공 100km의 목표 궤도에 진입할 수 있었기 때문이다.

During the LOI process, a spacecraft lowers its speed to enter the moon's orbit.

진입기동 과정에서 우주선은 속도를 줄이며 달 궤도에 진입한다.

Danuri carried out its third and last LOI maneuver at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, and is currently circling the moon every two hours at the speed of 1.62 kilometers per second.

다누리는 화요일(12월 27일) 오전 11시06분에 마지막 진입기동을 마쳤으며 현재 초속 1.62킬로미터로 달을 2시간 주기로 돌고 있다.

“After carrying out the first LOI maneuver, we found that the result was very successful and a sufficient amount of data had been collected,” said Kim Dae-kwan, head of the Danuri project at KARI. Kim explained that the KARI engineers decided to combine the second and the third LOI maneuvers into one, and also the fourth with the fifth, to save more time for trajectory analysis.

trajectory: 궤적



항공우주연구원 다누리 프로젝트를 총괄한 김대관 달탐사사업단장은 “1차 진입기동이 매우 성공적이었고 충분한 양의 데이터가 수집됐다”며 2~3차 기동과 4~5차 기동을 통합해서 궤도 분석을 위한 시간을 절약하기로 했다고 설명했다.

Danuri consumed 167 kilograms of its 260-kilogram fuel so far, which is in line with the initial plan, and the rest will be used during the mission.



be in line with: ~와 일치하다

다누리는 지금까지 연료 260kg 가운데 167kg을 사용했고, 이는 애초 계획대로다. 나머지 연료로 임무를 수행할 예정이다.

The domestically-developed lunar orbiter was launched on Aug. 5, carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

국내에서 개발된 이 달 궤도선은 지난 8월 5일 미국 플로리다주 케이프커내버럴의 우주군 기지에서 스페이스엑스 팔콘9에 실려 발사됐다.

Danuri traveled a cumulative 7.3 million kilometers over the past four and a half months on a "ballistic lunar transfer trajectory." It headed toward the sun first, as far as 1.6 million kilometers from Earth, before heading toward the moon by using the gravitational pull of planets.

cumulative: 누적의

ballistic: 탄도의, 비행물체의

gravitational pull: 중력

다누리는 지난 4개월 반이 넘는 시간 동안 총 730만km를 ‘탄도형달전이(ballistic lunar transfer trajectory. BLT)’ 방식으로 이동했다. 이는 처음엔 지상에서 태양을 향해 160만km를 날아간 후 천체의 중력을 활용해서 달로 향하는 방식이다.

It successfully completed long-distance data transmission tests in November, sending texts and images from space to Earth.



transmission: 전송

다누리는 텍스트와 이미지를 우주에서 지구로 보내는 장거리 데이터 전송 테스트를 지난 11월 성공적으로 수행했다.

The lunar mission will begin in February 2023, after a month of tests, and will last until December. The mission is to collect data related to lunar resources and search for a lunar landing location.

이번 임무는 1달의 테스트 기간을 거쳐 2023년 2월에 시작, 오는 12월에 마칠 예정이다. 다누리의 임무는 달 자원 관련 데이터를 수집하고 달 착륙을 위한 장소를 찾아보는 것이다.